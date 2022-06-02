Players joining a new Saudi-backed golf series will face disciplinary action, the PGA Tour warned on Wednesday, following Dustin Johnson’s shocking decision to join the money-spinning new venture.
In a brief statement, the PGA Tour said that any player participating in events on the LIV Golf Invitational Series without authorization would be subject to sanctions.
