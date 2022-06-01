Amateur sumo wrestlers from Ukraine visited their embassy in Tokyo on Tuesday as they vowed to do their war-hit country proud at July’s World Games in the United States.
The eight-member delegation from Ukraine arrived in Japan Thursday after finding it increasingly difficult to train back home amid Russia’s invasion. The wrestlers will train in western Japan’s Oita and Ehime prefectures in June before flying to the event, which is centered around non-Olympic sports.
