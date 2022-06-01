San Francisco – The resurgent Golden State Warriors are bidding to reclaim their throne at basketball’s summit against a Boston Celtics team chasing history when the NBA Finals tip off on Thursday.
After a grueling regular season and a rollercoaster playoff campaign, Golden State and Boston will open their best-of-seven showdown on Thursday in what has all the makings of a classic between two evenly matched teams.
