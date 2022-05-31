  • Zheng Qinwen reacts during her French Open fourth-round match against Iga Swiatek in Paris on Monday. | AFP-JIJI
Paris – China’s Zheng Qinwen said severe stomach cramps ruined her hopes of completing a shock French Open win against world No. 1 Iga Swiatek on Monday and left her “wishing I was a man.”

Zheng, 19, looked on track for a major upset when she claimed the opener in a tiebreak before Swiatek took control to win 6-7 (5-7), 6-0, 6-2 for her 32nd straight victory.

