  • League One MVP Shota Horie (center) poses with other players during the league's awards ceremony on Monday. | KYODO
Veteran hooker Shota Horie was named the League One MVP on Monday after the evergreen Japan international helped the Saitama Wild Knights claim the inaugural championship.

The 36-year-old made game-changing contributions off the bench for the Wild Knights, offering a strong presence in set-pieces and nimbleness belying his position.

