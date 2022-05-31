Veteran hooker Shota Horie was named the League One MVP on Monday after the evergreen Japan international helped the Saitama Wild Knights claim the inaugural championship.
The 36-year-old made game-changing contributions off the bench for the Wild Knights, offering a strong presence in set-pieces and nimbleness belying his position.
