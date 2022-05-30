Rafael Nadal set up a blockbuster French Open quarterfinal against world No. 1 Novak Djokovic on Sunday when he defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime in a five-set fourth round epic and pledged to “fight until the end.”

Nadal, the 13-time champion at Roland Garros and holder of a record 21 Grand Slam titles, triumphed over the Canadian 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 in a match that lasted 4 hours, 21 minutes. Nadal was stretched to five sets for only the third time in 112 matches at the French Open.