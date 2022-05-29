San Diego, California – The Pittsburgh Pirates announced Friday they have placed infielder Yoshitomo Tsutsugo on the 10-day injured list with a lumbar muscle strain.
Pittsburgh manager Derek Shelton said he was unsure whether the Japanese slugger would need more than the minimum 10 days to recover after trying to play through the injury.
