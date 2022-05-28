Paris – Liverpool is seeking to cap a remarkable season by avenging its loss to Real Madrid in the Champions League final in 2018, when the teams meet for the same title again in Paris on Saturday.
Madrid, however, is hoping for a repeat of history as it sets its sights on a 14th European Cup triumph.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.