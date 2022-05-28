  • Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (left) and Real Madrid's Karim Benzema are leading their teams into the Champions League final in Paris on Saturday. | AFP-JIJI
    Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (left) and Real Madrid's Karim Benzema are leading their teams into the Champions League final in Paris on Saturday. | AFP-JIJI

  • AFP-JIJI

Paris – Liverpool is seeking to cap a remarkable season by avenging its loss to Real Madrid in the Champions League final in 2018, when the teams meet for the same title again in Paris on Saturday.

Madrid, however, is hoping for a repeat of history as it sets its sights on a 14th European Cup triumph.

