Teenage sensation Carlos Alcaraz and No. 3 seed Alexander Zverev each had to save a match point to survive in five-set thrillers at the French Open, while 13-time champion Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, last year's winner, cruised into the third round on Wednesday.

Alcaraz, widely tipped as a title contender, rallied from the brink to defeat Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-1, 6-7 (7-9), 5-7, 7-6 (7-2), 6-4 after 4 hours, 34 minutes.