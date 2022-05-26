Colin Kaepernick has been invited to work out with the Las Vegas Raiders, marking the first time the quarterback has worked out with an NFL team since his de facto exile from the sport following his 2016 social justice protests, reports said Wednesday.
ESPN and NFL Network both reported that Kaepernick was working out with the Raiders this week after being approached by the team.
