Kazuma Okamoto homered for the second straight night and drove in five runs as the Central League’s Yomiuri Giants improved to 2-0 in interleague play with a 5-3 win over the defending Pacific League champion Orix Buffaloes on Wednesday.

Okamoto, the Giants’ cleanup hitter, overturned a two-run first-inning deficit at Tokyo Dome with his 14th home run, off new Buffaloes import Jacob Waguespack.