Nishinomiya, Hyogo Pref. – The Hanshin Tigers spoiled Masahiro Tanaka’s return to iconic Koshien Stadium outside Osaka on Tuesday as the Central League’s bottom club beat the Pacific League-leading Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles 1-0 in the interleague action opener.
Former New York Yankee Tanaka (4-3) became a household name in 2006 when he guided Komazawa University Tomakomai High School to a runner-up finish at the national championship at the ballpark. He last pitched at Koshien in 2013 before his move to the majors.
