Paris – Former world No. 1 Naomi Osaka lost in the first round of the French Open on Monday, 12 months after controversially quitting the tournament, while women’s title favorite Iga Swiatek stretched her winning streak to 29 matches.
Osaka, a four-time Grand Slam champion, was knocked out 7-5, 6-4 by American 27th seed Amanda Anisimova — the same player who ended the Japanese star’s title defense at the Australian Open this year.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.