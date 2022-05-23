Former world No. 1 Naomi Osaka lost in the first round of the French Open on Monday, 12 months after controversially quitting the tournament, while women’s title favorite Iga Swiatek stretched her winning streak to 29 matches.

Osaka, a four-time Grand Slam champion, was knocked out 7-5, 6-4 by American 27th seed Amanda Anisimova — the same player who ended the Japanese star’s title defense at the Australian Open this year.