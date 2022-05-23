  • Japan's Naomi Osaka reacts as she plays against America Amanda Anisimova during their women's singles match on Day 2 of the Roland-Garros Open tennis tournament at the Court Suzanne-Lenglen in Paris on Monday. | AFP-JIJI
    Japan's Naomi Osaka reacts as she plays against America Amanda Anisimova during their women's singles match on Day 2 of the Roland-Garros Open tennis tournament at the Court Suzanne-Lenglen in Paris on Monday. | AFP-JIJI

  • AFP-JIJI, Reuters

  • SHARE

Paris – Former world No. 1 Naomi Osaka lost in the first round of the French Open on Monday, 12 months after controversially quitting the tournament, while women’s title favorite Iga Swiatek stretched her winning streak to 29 matches.

Osaka, a four-time Grand Slam champion, was knocked out 7-5, 6-4 by American 27th seed Amanda Anisimova — the same player who ended the Japanese star’s title defense at the Australian Open this year.

Unable to view this article?

This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.

Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.

If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.

We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,