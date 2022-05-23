Terunofuji expressed relief Monday after claiming his seventh Emperor’s Cup at the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament.

Sumo’s lone yokozuna wrapped up the title Sunday at Ryogoku Kokugikan with a 12-3 record, finishing ahead of three wrestlers tied at 11-4.

Unable to view this article?

This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.

Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.

If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.

We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.