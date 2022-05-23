  • Manchester City's Fernandinho lifts the trophy with his teammates after the club clinched the Premier League title in Manchester, England, on Sunday. | REUTERS
London – Pep Guardiola hailed Manchester City’s “legends” after the players won the Premier League title for the fourth time in five seasons after staging an incredible rally from two goals down to beat Aston Villa 3-2 to secure the crown on Sunday.

Guardiola’s side was teetering on the brink of blowing the title after falling behind 2-0 midway through the second half in the final chapter of a pulsating battle for supremacy with Liverpool.

