  • Cerezo players celebrate their win over Gamba in Osaka on Saturday. | KYODO
    Cerezo players celebrate their win over Gamba in Osaka on Saturday. | KYODO

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

Osaka – Hiroaki Okuno bagged a brace as three second-half goals secured Cerezo Osaka a 3-1 comeback derby win at home against Gamba Osaka in the J. League first division on Saturday.

The attacking midfielder’s towering header handed Cerezo the lead in the 66th minute at Yodoko Sakura Stadium before he sealed the win with a low strike on a counter four minutes into stoppage time.

Unable to view this article?

This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.

Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.

If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.

We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,