Osaka – Hiroaki Okuno bagged a brace as three second-half goals secured Cerezo Osaka a 3-1 comeback derby win at home against Gamba Osaka in the J. League first division on Saturday.
The attacking midfielder’s towering header handed Cerezo the lead in the 66th minute at Yodoko Sakura Stadium before he sealed the win with a low strike on a counter four minutes into stoppage time.
