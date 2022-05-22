Russian captain Artem Dzyuba announced on Sunday that he was leaving Zenit Saint Petersburg, two months after asking to be left out of the national squad because of the conflict in Ukraine.

“Saint-Pet’, thank you for everything!” the 33-year-old striker wrote on his Instagram account. The message was accompanied by a video showing a man in a superhero costume reciting a text of thanks in front of the Gazprom Arena, the Zenit stadium.