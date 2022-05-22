Bam Adebayo was missing in action in the first two games of the Eastern Conference finals.
A bit of soul-searching and an upgrade in aggressiveness made a major difference in Game 3 as the Miami Heat center played one of the top games of his five-year career and repeatedly made demonstrative plays indicative of his first name — Bam!
