  • Heat center Bam Adebayo exits the court after his team's win over the Celtics during Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals in Boston on Saturday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
    Heat center Bam Adebayo exits the court after his team's win over the Celtics during Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals in Boston on Saturday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

  • Reuters

  • SHARE

Bam Adebayo was missing in action in the first two games of the Eastern Conference finals.

A bit of soul-searching and an upgrade in aggressiveness made a major difference in Game 3 as the Miami Heat center played one of the top games of his five-year career and repeatedly made demonstrative plays indicative of his first name — Bam!

Unable to view this article?

This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.

Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.

If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.

We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,