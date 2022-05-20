Philadelphia – Yu Darvish threw seven shutout innings without issuing a single walk to earn his fourth straight win as the San Diego Padres beat the Philadelphia Phillies 2-0 on Thursday.
Darvish (4-1) struck out five and allowed six hits, all on singles, as he threw a season-high 108 pitches at Citizens Bank Park.
