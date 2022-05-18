Utsunomiya – The Yomiuri Giants scored three runs in the ninth inning as they walked off with a 3-2 win over the Hiroshima Carp in the Central League Tuesday.
Two singles and a walk off Hiroshima starter Atsushi Endo (2-3) loaded the bases with no out at Utsunomiya Kiyohara Stadium. Gregory Polanco singled in a run off lefty reliever Nik Turley before Hiroyuki Nakajima also singled to left to plate the decisive two runs.
