Kaoru Mitoma’s early goal sparked Royale Union Saint-Gilloise to a 2-0 victory over Anderlecht, but the team from Brussels came up short in the Belgian championship race after Club Brugge sealed the title on Sunday.

Club Brugge claimed its third straight Belgian crown following a 3-1 win against Antwerp that left second-place Union unable to close the gap with one round remaining in the championship playoffs.