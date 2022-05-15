Former Australia all-rounder and two-time World Cup winner Andrew Symonds has died following a car accident in Queensland, Cricket Australia (CA) said on Sunday.
Symonds, aged 46, had played 238 matches — including 26 tests — for Australia between 1998 and 2009.
