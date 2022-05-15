  • Former Australia all-rounder Andrew Symonds has died at the age of 46. | AFP-JIJI
    Former Australia all-rounder Andrew Symonds has died at the age of 46. | AFP-JIJI

  • Reuters

  • SHARE

Former Australia all-rounder and two-time World Cup winner Andrew Symonds has died following a car accident in Queensland, Cricket Australia (CA) said on Sunday.

Symonds, aged 46, had played 238 matches — including 26 tests — for Australia between 1998 and 2009.

Unable to view this article?

This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.

Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.

If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.

We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,