  • The rise of streaming services has forced some sports fans to subscribe to multiple packages in order to watch their favorite teams. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
    The rise of streaming services has forced some sports fans to subscribe to multiple packages in order to watch their favorite teams. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

  • Bloomberg

  • SHARE

The dawn of the streaming era once promised a brighter future for sports fans, a blissful world of a la carte consumption in which everyone could break free of their overstuffed, overpriced cable subscriptions and pay only for what they really wanted to see.

The reality, as baseball die hards are discovering this season, is much less idyllic.

Unable to view this article?

This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.

Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.

If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.

We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , , ,