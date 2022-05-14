  • San Diego Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish throws against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park on Saturday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
    San Diego Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish throws against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park on Saturday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

  • Kyodo

Atlanta – Yu Darvish got a no decision Friday in a start that lasted 5⅔ innings for the San Diego Padres, who came back to beat the Atlanta Braves 11-6.

The 35-year-old right-hander struck out four and was charged with five runs on nine hits and a walk. He allowed a leadoff home run to William Contreras in the third.

