Former Japan prop Kensuke Hatakeyama, part of the famous Brave Blossoms side that beat South Africa at the 2015 World Cup in England, announced his retirement on Friday.

The 36-year-old, who also played at the 2011 tournament in New Zealand, started 2015’s 34-32 win in Brighton under Eddie Jones and helped Japan win three games at the tournament as they went out in the pool phase.