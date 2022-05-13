  • Kensuke Hatakeyama celebrates after Japan's victory over South Africa during the 2015 Rugby World Cup in Brighton, England. | REUTERS
Former Japan prop Kensuke Hatakeyama, part of the famous Brave Blossoms side that beat South Africa at the 2015 World Cup in England, announced his retirement on Friday.

The 36-year-old, who also played at the 2011 tournament in New Zealand, started 2015’s 34-32 win in Brighton under Eddie Jones and helped Japan win three games at the tournament as they went out in the pool phase.

