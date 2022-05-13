Former Japan prop Kensuke Hatakeyama, part of the famous Brave Blossoms side that beat South Africa at the 2015 World Cup in England, announced his retirement on Friday.
The 36-year-old, who also played at the 2011 tournament in New Zealand, started 2015’s 34-32 win in Brighton under Eddie Jones and helped Japan win three games at the tournament as they went out in the pool phase.
