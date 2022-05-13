Jimmy Butler scored 32 points, Max Strus added 20 points and 11 rebounds and the top-seeded Miami Heat defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 99-90 to win their Eastern Conference semifinal series in six games in Philadelphia on Thursday

P.J. Tucker contributed 12 points while Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro scored 10 apiece for the Heat, who will face either the Milwaukee Bucks or Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals.