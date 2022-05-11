Sole yokozuna Terunofuji racked up his third straight victory Wednesday, decisively ending rising star Kotonowaka’s unbeaten start to the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament.
No. 2 maegashira Kotonowaka came into the final bout of Day 4 at Ryogoku Kokugikan having defeated all three ozeki, but he met his match against a grand champion whose fitness has been in doubt.
