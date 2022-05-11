  • Sergio Garcia is one of several high-profile players who have requested a release from the PGA Tour to take part in the LIV Golf Invitational Series. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
  • Reuters, AFP-Jiji

The PGA Tour on Tuesday rejected requests from players for authorization to play the first Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series event in London next month.

The new series, which offers the promise of supersized prize money, is set to begin June 9 and would conflict with the RBC Canadian Open, a PGA Tour official told the players in an email reviewed by Reuters.

