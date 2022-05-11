  • A lawsuit against Major League Baseball claimed that minor league wages are often lower than the minimum rates required by law. | REUTERS
Major League Baseball said it’s settling a complaint by minor league players over “poverty” wages, avoiding a trial with hundreds of millions of dollars at stake that could have tarnished the league’s reputation.

Lawyers for both sides in the long-running litigation said in a court filing Tuesday that they’ve reached a tentative settlement but need until July 11 to submit a request for approval of the deal. Terms of the agreement weren’t disclosed in the filing.

