New York – Major League Baseball will play regular-season games in London in 2023, 2024 and 2026 as part of a long-term strategic partnership with the city aimed at boosting the sport’s global appeal.
The league agreed to hold “major events” in the English capital over the next five years, MLB said in a joint announcement with London Mayor Sadiq Khan on Monday.
