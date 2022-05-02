Japan midfielder Ritsu Doan scored his seventh goal of the Dutch Eredivisie season Sunday as PSV Eindhoven beat Willem II 4-2 to stay in the race for the title.

Doan tucked in a Philipp Max cross from the left two minutes into the game at Philips Stadion, taking his season’s tally to 10 goals in all competitions.

“It feels very good to win the game and to score the goal,” Doan said, as PSV remains second, four points behind leader Ajax.

Daizen Maeda set up a goal as Celtic played out a 1-1 draw with Rangers in the Old Firm derby to move within touching distance of its first Scottish Premiership title in two seasons.

In England, Takehiro Tomiyasu made his first start since a League Cup tie in January as Arsenal won 2-1 away to West Ham to stay in pole position for the fourth spot needed to qualify for the next season’s Champions League.

“Honestly speaking, the performance wasn’t something I could be satisfied with,” said the 23-year-old, who played at right-back and came off with a cramp in the 77th minute at London Stadium. “I’ll be doing everything I can in the remaining four games.”

In Spain, Takefusa Kubo came off the bench on the hour-mark but Mallorca lost 2-1 away to Barcelona as it continues to battle for survival.

On loan from Barcelona’s fierce rival Real Madrid, Kubo received some boos from the home crowd as he entered the Camp Nou pitch despite previously playing for Barcelona’s youth side. Mallorca is just a point above the relegation zone in 16th.