Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 33 points to help the Milwaukee Bucks brush aside the Chicago Bulls to complete a 4-1 series victory in the NBA playoffs on Wednesday.

Antetokounmpo was in dominant form, shooting 11-of-15 from the field and finishing with nine rebounds as the defending NBA champions romped to a 116-100 win at home at FiServ Forum.

“I just wanted to set the tone, come out and play hard,” Antetokounmpo said afterwards. “Sometimes when you’re up 15 or 20 points you start being sloppy with the ball, or not playing as hard.

“I think our team kept their composure, kept playing hard, kept making shots.”

Pat Connaughton scored 20 points for the Bucks while Bobby Portis had a double-double with 14 points and 17 rebounds.

It was another emphatic win for Milwaukee after victories by hefty double-digit margins in games 3 and 4 of the best-of-seven series.

Milwaukee now advances to an Eastern Conference semifinal series against the surging Boston Celtics next week.

“It’s big,” Antetokounmpo said of the task in front of his team. “We’ve got to get some rest, go back and practice, watch some film, take care of our body and get ready for Boston.”

Chicago star DeMar DeRozan was restricted to just 11 points while Patrick Williams led the Bulls scorers with 23 points.