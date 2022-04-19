Two-time defending J. League champion Kawasaki Frontale won their first game of this season’s Asian Champions League on Monday after trouncing China’s Guangzhou FC 8-0 in Johor Bahru, Malaysia.

After rescuing a late 1-1 draw in their Group I opener against Ulsan Hyundai on Friday, Kawasaki thumped the side who lost their first game 5-0 to Johor Darul Ta’zim of Malaysia.

Kei Chinen headed in from a corner seven minutes in and volleyed home a cross six minutes later before Shintaro Kurumaya also scored with a header from a corner to give Frontale a 3-0 lead within 16 minutes of kick-off.

Yu Kobayashi had a penalty saved but tucked home the rebound five minutes later and got the team’s fifth six minutes from the break, again from close range after his team hit the woodwork twice in quick succession.

Ten Miyagi toe-poked through the legs of the keeper five minutes into the second half for their sixth, while Kobayashi hit the post as he missed out on a hat-trick.

Thai star Chanathip Songkrasin got on the scoresheet in the 69th minute with a fine solo goal after he danced his way through the opposing defense, and Kurumaya struck from close range to wrap things up two minutes later with his second.