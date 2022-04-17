Hinako Shibuno finished second at the Lotte Championship in the LPGA Tour on Saturday, two shots off winner Kim Hyo-joo of South Korea.

Shibuno, the 2019 Women’s British Open winner, started the final round three shots off the pace in second. The 23-year-old carded two birdies without a bogey for a 2-under 70 at Hoakalei Country Club, finishing in a 9-under 279 in total.

Shibuno birdied on the par-3 fourth and also on par-5 No. 11 as she went into the par-5 final hole a shot behind the overnight leader Kim, who had a bogey on the 17th.

But while Shibuno wrapped up with a par, the South Korean birdied to end the final round with a 71 and claimed the title after three birdies and two bogeys on the day.

“I was having very fun playing with her. My putting was a little, you know, couldn’t go in, so that was the different with her,” Shibuno said of battling Kim.

Alone in third at 7 under was South Korea’s Choi Hye-jin, who shot 69, her best round of the tournament.

The United States’ Brianna Do, who was the other player tied for second as the day began, crumbled to join six golfers tied for 12th after a 77. Her round had no birdies, and four of her five bogeys came on a five-hole span bridging the front and back nine.

Among other Japanese competitors, Harukyo Nomura had a 69 and finished 48th with a 3-over, while Yuka Saso was a shot behind to finish 56th and Ayaka Furue a further two shots off in 67th.