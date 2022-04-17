Two-way star Shohei Ohtani went deep for the second straight day Saturday, belting his third home run, scoring three runs and driving in three in the Los Angeles Angels’ 7-2 win over the Texas Rangers.

After ending his longest start-of-the-season home run drought Friday with two blasts, Ohtani hit a two-run shot as he clobbered reliever Derek Holland’s first-pitch breaking ball over the right-center-field wall at Globe Life Field in the eighth inning.

Ohtani plated the game’s first run in the third with an RBI groundout. The reigning American League MVP had his first hit of the day in the seventh with an infield single and went on to steal third.

“The team as a whole has the mindset to turn each chance into a run and that is leading to good results,” Ohtani said. “(My home run) just barely got over the fence, and I’m happy it did.”

Ohtani went 2-for-5 and improved his batting to average .231. He had 46 home runs and batted .257 last year.

Elsewhere, Seiya Suzuki ran his hitting streak to seven games since Opening Day, going 2-for-3 with a walk for the Chicago Cubs in their 9-6 loss to the Colorado Rockies.

Suzuki, who also has three home runs in his first MLB season after joining from the Hiroshima Carp, came close to his fourth homer when his drive struck the wall in dead center at Coors Field for a double.

Suzuki singled in the seventh and scored twice as he improved his batting average to .409.