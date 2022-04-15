Japan midfielder Daichi Kamada provided an important assist as Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday claimed a 3-2 away win to knock Barcelona out of the Europa League quarterfinals 4-3 on aggregate.

Following a 1-1 draw in Germany a week earlier, Filip Kostic’s fourth-minute penalty; Rafael Borre’s fine 36th-minute strike from distance; and Kostic’s second on the night — after being put in space by a Kamada pass to the left in the 67th-minute — put the tie to bed at Camp Nou.

Barcelona, who came into the game on the back of a 15-game unbeaten run under new manager Xavi, was restricted to 10 shots while allowing Frankfurt 16. Two added-time goals thanks to a Sergio Busquets strike and Memphis Depay penalty only brought respectability to the scoreline for Barcelona.

Kamada, the left of two attacking midfielders who played behind lone forward Borre, troubled the Spanish giants as he did in the first leg with his slick passing and good vision.

He came within centimeters of scoring one himself when he sent an effort just wide from the edge of the box after 78 minutes.

The 25-year-old, overlooked by Japan manager Hajime Moriyasu in the latter stages of the final World Cup qualifying round, also had a solid outing defensively as he made numerous challenges to stop Ousmane Dembele and Adama Traore.

Frankfurt, who had 38-year-old former Japan captain Makoto Hasebe take the field in the dying seconds, will face West Ham in the semifinals.

The German outfit reached the same stage of the competition three seasons ago when they were beaten by another London-based side in Chelsea. Frankfurt won the UEFA Cup, the previous name for the tournament, in 1980.

In the Europa Conference League, Japan midfielder Ritsu Doan came on with eight minutes left but his PSV Eindhoven conceded an 88th-minute winner in a 2-1 home quarterfinal loss to Leicester City.

After coming away with a 0-0 draw in the first leg in England, PSV went ahead through Eran Zahavi in the 27th minute but James Maddison leveled in the 77th minute and Ricardo Pereira bagged the winner.