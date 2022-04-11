Former All Black Seta Tamanivalu’s hat-trick of tries helped power Toshiba Brave Lupus Tokyo past Toyota Verblitz in a 53-31 bonus point League One win on Sunday.

Center Tamanivalu’s second try right before the break gave Brave Lupus a 20-17 lead before they scored three more in the second stanza to secure the bonus point. Japan No. 8 Kazuki Himeno scored one try in each half for Verblitz.

Another former All Black, Tom Taylor, kicked 18 points for the winners, who are fifth in the table on 34 points, while Verblitz are a place below on 32.

In the day’s other match, Kobelco Kobe Steelers scored nine tries as they eased to a 57-28 bonus-point win over bottom-side NEC Green Rockets Tokatsu. Steelers are seventh on 26 points, while Green Rockets sit bottom on 13.