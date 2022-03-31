Seiya Suzuki registered a memorable first hit in a Chicago Cubs uniform on Wednesday, homering in an 8-5 spring training win over the Seattle Mariners.

The 27-year-old Suzuki launched a two-run shot high over the left-center field fence in the fourth at Sloan Park in Mesa, Arizona, extending the Cubs’ lead to 6-2.

“I’m thrilled,” Suzuki said. “I wasn’t sure it was (a home run), so I’m glad it flew that way.”

The former star outfielder for the Hiroshima Carp had gone hitless in three previous games for the Cubs in the preseason Cactus League.

“I still need to improve a lot of areas, so I want to make sure I do it properly,” he said.

Suzuki was the biggest name coming out of Japan in the offseason and signed with the Cubs in mid-March on a deal worth a reported $85 million, plus the posting fee to the Carp paid by the National League club.

In other spring training action, Hirokazu Sawamura allowed one hit in a scoreless inning of relief as his Boston Red Sox beat the Atlanta Braves 10-7.