Naomi Osaka is headed into the Miami Open semifinals with another impressive performance as an out-of-sorts American Danielle Collins was brushed aside at the Hard Rock Stadium on Tuesday.

The clinical Japanese star, yet to drop a set in this tournament, won 6-2, 6-1 and will meet Swiss Olympic gold medal winner Belinda Bencic in the last four.

Osaka made just three unforced errors against the 11th-ranked American who has been dealing with a neck injury and needed a medical timeout during the match. Osaka fired 13 aces to roll through her service games under the stadium lights.

“I’m glad I was able to get through it quickly. I focused on trying to get a lot of really good returns,” Osaka said.

“This is actually also my first night match, so I didn’t know what the conditions would be like.”

Osaka, a four-time Grand Slam champion who is currently ranked 77th in the world, had never advanced past the quarterfinals in Miami.

Collins, who appeared to be struggling with her injury and has also been suffering with a viral infection, will return to the top 10 when the rankings are released on Monday having briefly been there following her run to the Australian Open final earlier this year.

“I hope she is ok,” said Osaka after her victory over the struggling Collins.

Osaka has been in fine form in south Florida and will take a lot of stopping if she is to be denied the title this weekend.

Bencic, the world No. 28, who beat Australia’s Daria Saville 6-1, 6-2, said, “I have played Osaka before, so I know how it feels to play her.

“I’m really happy I achieved a great result here and everything else is a bonus. I’m going to enjoy and do the best I can.”

Osaka’s matchup with Bencic is scheduled for Friday, with the start time to be announced.