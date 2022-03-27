Former Japan midfielder Kento Hashimoto has joined Vissel Kobe until the end of June from Russian club FC Rostov, the J. League first-division side said Sunday.

Kobe said the move was completed after the 28-year-old’s contract with Rostov was suspended in line with a FIFA regulation. It was introduced after Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine to allow players at clubs in the two countries to temporarily move abroad outside the regular transfer windows.

“I’m really thankful to Vissel Kobe for … letting me join the team as I’ve found the situation difficult in the past month,” Hashimoto said in a statement released by Vissel.

Hashimoto played for FC Tokyo before joining Rostov in the summer of 2020 and has scored eight goals in 29 league games for them.

Hashimoto has played 13 games for Japan between 2019 and 2021, scoring one goal.

Vissel, meanwhile, said Spanish midfielder Sergi Samper will be out for eight months after having surgery in Barcelona to repair his right anterior cruciate ligament. He was hurt during their March 15 Asian Champions League playoff win over Melbourne Victory.