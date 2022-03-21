Reigning world champion Akane Yamaguchi won the women’s singles crown Sunday at the All England Open Badminton Championships, as Japanese players claimed three titles at one of the sport’s most prestigious tournaments.

Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida took the women’s doubles, while Olympic bronze medalists Yuta Watanabe and Arisa Higashino topped the mixed doubles on the final day of competition at Utilita Arena Birmingham.

The second-seeded Yamaguchi defeated South Korean fourth seed An Se-young 21-15, 21-15 in a rematch of last October’s Denmark Open final, also won by the Japanese Olympian.

“I came into the match focused on playing well and not worrying about the result,” the 24-year-old Yamaguchi said. “I managed to take the initiative and dictate play throughout.”

The seventh-seeded Matsuyama and Shida prevailed 21-13, 21-9 over unseeded Chinese pair Zhang Shuxian and Zheng Yu, keeping the women’s doubles trophy in Japanese hands for the third straight year.

“We were able to win a major title, but I’m still aiming higher,” Shida said. “I’m not satisfied with this and want to use this result to build momentum toward the Olympics.”

Fourth seeds Watanabe and Higashino successfully defended the title they won last year by overcoming Chinese third seeds Wang Yilyu and Huang Dongping 21-19, 21-19.

The 24-year-old Watanabe credited the experience of Higashino, one year his senior, in keeping the pair on course for the championship.

“(She) helped me get through some difficult moments,” he said. We’ve improved and become stronger than we were last year.”

Indonesia’s Muhammad Shohibul Fikri and Bagas Maulana won the men’s doubles final against compatriots Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan 21-19, 21-13, while Denmark’s world No. 1 Viktor Axelsen beat India’s Lakshya Sen 21-10, 21-15 for the men’s singles crown.