Members of the Japanese men’s soccer team touched down in Sydney on Sunday ahead of their crucial World Cup qualifying clash against Australia.

The Samurai Blue can book their ticket to a seventh straight World Cup with victory over the hosts at Stadium Australia on Thursday in their penultimate Asian Group B qualifier.

Saudi Arabia leads the group on 19 points, one point ahead of Hajime Moriyasu’s Japan squad. The third-place Socceroos are three points behind Japan and must avoid a loss to keep alive their hopes of automatic qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The top two sides from each of the two Asian qualifying groups will advance directly to the World Cup starting in November, with the third-place teams entering a playoff for a chance to reach the tournament.

Captain Maya Yoshida has rejoined the Japan squad after missing the wins over China and Saudi Arabia in January, but his regular central defensive partner, Arsenal’s Takehiro Tomiyasu, remains sidelined by injury.

Vissel Kobe forward Yuya Osako, who has started all of Japan’s previous Asian final-round qualifying matches, has withdrawn from the squad due to injury, with Sint-Truiden’s Daichi Hayashi replacing him.

Nagoya Grampus defender Shinnosuke Nakatani has also been called in as a late replacement for injured Urawa Reds right-back Hiroki Sakai.

Japan will play their final Group B qualifier against Vietnam at Saitama Stadium on March 29.