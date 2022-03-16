J. League fans may not be cheering yet — but they are returning, with first-division clubs reporting average crowds of 12,515 at games played through the weekend’s fourth round.

While that number is still well below the 2019 average of 20,751, it is a promising sign that Japanese soccer is at last transitioning to the post-pandemic phase and can, after two years of focusing on disinfection protocols, begin the challenging task of reminding fans what they’ve missed so much about their weekly trips to the stadium.

That the league has reached this point is perhaps the greatest legacy of departing chairman Mitsuru Murai, whose eight-year tenure has featured some of the league’s biggest achievements and struggles.

While most league chairs and commissioners in Japan prefer to take a back seat to the athletes they oversee, Murai was forced to grapple with a scandal of international proportions just weeks after his appointment when Urawa Reds supporters were discovered to have hung a banner reading “Japanese Only” inside the concourse of Saitama Stadium in early March 2014.

Murai’s decision to hand down the league’s first closed-door game punishment made him a villain in the eyes of Urawa supporters, but it impressed the wider soccer community at a time when the Japanese sports world rarely took such strong stands on social issues.

“Since (the Urawa incident), J. League fans have demonstrated a consensus on being against racial discrimination,” Murai told The Japan Times in December 2020. “I feel that by being unambiguous in how I handled that incident, I formed a closer relationship with our supporters.”

Though Murai was at times unpopular as the face of an administration that oversaw the implementation of the controversial two-stage format revival in 2015 and 2016, he was also the man behind the league’s financial revival following years of declining revenues.

The keystone of his tenure was a historic 10-year, $2 billion broadcast deal with DAZN, which gave clubs an unprecedented financial boost and pushed the league firmly into the new media realm. Concerted efforts to digitize customer data — another Murai initiative — enabled clubs to develop new marketing strategies and attract new fans.

Murai shakes hands with DAZN CEO James Rushton during a January 2017 news conference discussing the details of the streaming service’s 10-year, $2 billion broadcasting deal with the league. | KYODO

That data didn’t only help the league set its new attendance record in 2019, but served as a key tool when the pandemic hit, allowing clubs to stay engaged with supporters and stakeholders even when teams were forced to play games behind closed doors.

A former executive at human resource company Recruit, many of Murai’s major initiatives have been aimed at strengthening its talent both on and off the pitch over the long term.

J. League Human Capital, a development program for front-office club employees, was incorporated as Sports Human Capital in 2016. Project DNA, which launched in 2019, was established to reform youth academies and enable clubs to consistently develop players capable of competing at a world-class level.

“One thing we hope Project DNA will achieve is for clubs to clearly define their footballing philosophies,” Murai wrote in a league report in 2021. “We want them to be able to express what style of football they want to play, then determine what sort of tactics, coaches and players they need to accomplish that style. Clubs are learning how to clearly define those concepts and implement them.”

In Japan, where different sports have often treated each other as rivals rather than partners, there is perhaps no greater testament to Murai’s reputation as a consensus-builder than the J. League’s newfound relationship with Nippon Professional Baseball. The two leagues joined forces shortly after the emergence of the coronavirus, forming a joint task force that led the way in shaping pandemic policies for sports and other large-scale events.

Though crowds were strictly limited for much of 2021 due to state of emergency declarations that covered much of Japan, the J. League held 1,095 attended games without a single cluster of infections emerging among fans.

“The J. League couldn’t have done anything by itself,” Murai reflected after his 50th and final task force meeting earlier this month. “We’ve made it to this point because of the advice of medical experts and our coordination with the baseball world.”

Murai and NPB Commissioner Atsushi Saito speak to reporters at the prime minister’s residence on Feb. 16. | KYODO

Basketball’s B. League — itself formed through the efforts of J. League founder and former Chairman Saburo Kawabuchi — also praised Murai for his leadership.

“Chairman Murai was always pursuing the question of what sports could do for society, and what we need to contribute in order to be considered indispensable,” the B. League wrote on its website.

“He always believed that enlivening Japan must be done not only by the J. League, but by the entire sports world, and we are grateful that he freely shared his valuable know-how and advice with a league as young as ours.”

In a sense, the appointment of Murai’s successor represents the ideals of talent development that he has sought to instill in the J. League. Yoshikazu Nonomura, a former player, commentator and club president, has been raised by the league and understands both its qualities and its flaws from multiple perspectives.

Nonomura may be the J. League’s first “homegrown” boss, but he will be far from the last if Murai’s vision continues to be implemented going forward.

“The chairman’s job isn’t about harvesting fruit, it’s about planting seeds,” Murai said of the role. “They might not bear fruit for 10 or 20 years, and by then maybe everyone will have forgotten who planted the seeds.

“A leader’s role isn’t to collect achievements, it’s to plant as many seeds as they can.”