Yokozuna Terunofuji survived a scare and new ozeki Mitakeumi kept his perfect record on Tuesday, the third day of the Spring Grand Sumo Tournament, where two demotion-threatened ozeki again suffered defeats.

After his first defeat of the meet on Monday, Terunofuji (2-1) remained unconvincing at Edion Arena Osaka against Ura (0-3). The No. 1 maegashira nearly escaped being shoved out with a well-executed katasukashi under-shoulder swing-down attempt.

The referee called Ura the winner, but the ringside judges intervened, declaring Ura’s heel touched down outside the straw bales first.

Terunofuji won four of six tournaments last year and earned promotion to the ancient sport’s highest rank. He missed out on the January title with 11 wins and contracted the coronavirus in February, upsetting his preparation for this meet.

New ozeki Mitakeumi (3-0), the winner of the New Year meet in January, thrust down No. 1 Daieisho (2-1), who looked sharp after beating Terunofuji a day earlier.

Daieisho’s familiar charge came to a premature end, however. He lost his footing and stumbled forward after Mitakeumi failed to grab the front of the maegashira’s belt, allowing the ozeki to claim a win despite being on the backfoot.

Demotion-threatened ozeki Takakeisho (1-2), who needs eight wins to stay on at the second-highest rank, lost for the second straight day, falling to a last-ditch beltless arm throw from new komusubi Hoshoryu (1-2).

Takakeisho had all the momentum as he bulldozed the nephew of former Mongolian yokozuna Asashoryu to the edge of the raised ring, but the diminutive Hoshoryu’s sweet swivel with his right arm upended the ozeki.

Ozeki Shodai (0-3) is in even bigger trouble after showing little signs of escaping demotion in a hapless defeat to No. 2 Ichinojo (2-1).

Shodai, who has not won in double digits since January 2021, had a right underarm belt hold but could not move his giant rival and was comfortably forced out.

New sekiwake Wakatakakage made it three wins out of three in his first meet at the third-highest rank, grappling out No. 3 Meisei (1-2).

The native of Fukushima prefecture halted Meisei’s initial charge before embarking on a low charge himself to wrap up the bout in a matter of seconds.

The other new sekiwake, Abi (2-1), reeled off his powerful shoves to push down No. 4 Kiribayama (2-1) in a lopsided first encounter between the pair.

Abi has bounced back strongly after falling as low as the third-tier makushita division following a COVID-19 rule breach in July 2020 that saw him suspended for three meets. He has won 12 each in the last two meets since returning to the top-tier makuuchi division.

Veteran No. 2 Tamawashi won his first bout of the meet after thrusting out komusubi Takanosho (1-2).