Japan’s Rui Hachimura and the Washington Wizards will play the Golden State Warriors in two NBA preseason games outside Tokyo before the 2022-23 campaign begins, the league announced Monday.

The first NBA games held outside North America since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic will be played Sept. 30 and October 2 at Saitama Super Arena, which can expand to a maximum capacity of 36,500 spectators.

It’s a signal sport is returning to an era not seen since the pandemic shut down the league two years ago.

“Having our teams resume international travel is a sign we’re getting back to a more normal way of life,” said NBA commissioner Adam Silver. “The fact we can bring NBA basketball to other continents again is extremely encouraging.”

Hachimura, in his third season with the Wizards, became the first player selected in the first round of the NBA Draft in 2019.

“I’m very much looking forward to playing in Japan as a member of the Washington Wizards,” Hachimura said. “This is a very big moment for the country and for basketball and I can’t wait to be a part of it.”

The 24-year-old forward is averaging 9.8 points and 3.2 rebounds a game this season for Washington, which has talent from eight different nations. Hachimura represented Japan last year at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

“He’s not only developing into a star NBA player but we’ve watched him develop, drafted him and we see the gifts and skills he developed growing up in Japan,” Wizards owner Ted Leonsis said.

“We know the people in Japan are loving the NBA action and the Wizards have become a must-see watch because of Rui Hachimura… We are so honored to represent the NBA and the wonderful game of basketball in front of an audience of Japanese fans.”

The six-time NBA champion Warriors feature star guard Stephen Curry, a two-time NBA Most Valuable Player, and five-time All-Star backcourt partner Klay Thompson, while the Wizards feature All-Stars Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis.

Both teams will be making their first visit to Japan.

“We are extremely appreciative that the NBA has selected the Warriors and the Wizards, two franchises with illustrious histories in our league, to tip off the 2022 NBA pre-season in Japan, home of some of the most incredibly passionate NBA fans in the world,” Warriors CEO Joe Lacob said.

Presenting sponsor Rakuten, the e-commerce giant that has sponsored the Warriors’ uniforms since 2017, broadcasts NBA games in Japan through its streaming service.

“For nearly five years, our partnership with the NBA has united fans across Japan and contributed to the further growth of the global basketball community,” Rakuten CEO Hiroshi Mikitani said. “Rakuten firmly believes in the power of sport to bring people and communities together, which is so essential in today’s global society.”

From 1990-2003, the NBA staged 12 regular-season games in Japan at Saitama City, Tokyo and Yokohama. Utah and Phoenix met in 1990 in the first regular-season contest by a U.S. sports league played outside North America.

The most recent NBA games in Japan were in 2019, when the Houston Rockets and Toronto Raptors met there for two preseason contests. The NBA Global Games were previously an annual event, last taking place in January 2020 when the Milwaukee Bucks and Charlotte Hornets played a regular-season game at Paris.

Japan will also co-host the 2023 Basketball World Cup with Indonesia and the Philippines.