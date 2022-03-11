Japan’s Momoka Muraoka returned to her winning ways on Friday at the Beijing Paralympics when she defended her women’s Sitting Giant Slalom title and earned her third Alpine Skiing gold of the games.

The 25-year-old bounced back from her silver in the super combined earlier in the week to claim her fourth medal of the 2022 Games and to stay on course to win five medals at consecutive Paralympics.

Friday’s win makes her the first Japanese to win four career Winter Paralympic gold medals, and her three golds at a single games matches the record for most by an athlete from the country.

An aggressive second run won the gold for Muraoka as she had a 1.04-second deficit to make up to eventual silver medalist Liu Sitong of China after her first trip down the hill.

Muraoka finished with a two-run total time of 2 minutes and 2.27 seconds, ultimately giving her gold by 7.28 seconds over Liu, who has so far won three medals at her home games.

Another Chinese athlete, Zhang Wenjing, claimed bronze.

Muraoka won one gold medal and four minor medals at the Pyeongchang Games in South Korea in 2018 and now has nine across her Paralympic career that began in 2014.

She will be looking to complete her five-medal haul in the slalom event on Saturday.