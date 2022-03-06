Kenya’s double-Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge won the Tokyo Marathon on Sunday, but an attempt to break his own world record fell short as he crossed the line in 2 hours, 2 minutes and 40 seconds.

Kipchoge pulled away from countryman Amos Kipruto at around the 35-km mark but was unable to beat the 2:01.39 he clocked at the 2018 Berlin Marathon.

The 37-year-old was not helped by a wrong turn by the leading pack after about 10 kilometers, which cost the runners around 10 seconds and upset their rhythm as they doubled back on themselves.

Kipchoge joined a select club of athletes last year when he defended his 2016 Rio Olympics marathon title at the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Games in Sapporo.

The race was the first to allow local residents to apply for general entry since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Around 25,000 runners entered the race after undertaking coronavirus safety measures including PCR tests.

“I’m really happy. I’m excited again to be in Japan, especially after winning the Olympic Games last year in Sapporo,” he said.

“I really, really, really appreciate the crowd. I think the Japanese are really helpful. That’s why I say in the press that I run strong in Japan.”

Sunday marked Kipchoge’s Tokyo debut and his fourth win in the group of six major marathons that also includes New York, Berlin, Chicago, London and Boston. Winning all six is one of Kipchoge’s career objectives and he said in January that he would seek to win record-breaking third consecutive Olympic title at Paris 2024.