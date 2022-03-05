Sit skier Momoka Muraoka won the women's downhill Alpine skiing event on Saturday to claim Japan's first gold medal of the Beijing Paralympics.

Muraoka finished in a time of 1 minute, 29.77 seconds to win her second career Paralympic gold medal and go one better than the silver she won in the sitting downhill event four years ago.

It is the sixth time she has reached a Paralympic podium and the win gets her quest to win five medals in China off to a perfect start.