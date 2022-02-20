Japan took the silver medal in women’s curling Sunday at the Beijing Winter Olympics following a heavy 10-3 loss to Great Britain in the final.

Skip Satsuki Fujisawa and team nevertheless achieved Japan’s best Olympic curling result, four years after earning its first medal in the sport, a bronze, at the Pyeongchang Games.

Known in Japan by its club name, Loco Solare, the team from the city of Kitami in Hokkaido advanced to the gold medal game by stunning world champion and tournament favorite Switzerland 8-6 in the semifinal.

But the same British outfit beaten for bronze by Japan in 2018 dominated the rematch at Beijing’s National Aquatics Center, starting strongly and eventually sealing the contest with four points in the seventh end.

The gold medal swept away unhappy memories for the team from Scotland and its skip Eve Muirhead, who missed badly with a chance to win bronze on her last shot in Pyeongchang.

Great Britain had already exacted a measure of revenge for that defeat by overwhelming Japan 10-4 on Tuesday before the two teams finished the round-robin phase of the tournament with identical records of five wins and four losses.

Despite falling in the final, Fujisawa and her teammates — Yumi Suzuki, the Yoshida sisters, Chinami and Yurika, and reserve Kotomi Ishizaki — once again provided one of Japan’s most enthralling Winter Olympic storylines and will be warmly welcomed home in the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido.

Starting the final with the hammer, Great Britain opened with a two-ender, then made Fujisawa take a difficult last shot to prevent a steal in the second.

The Europeans blanked the third to retain the hammer but could only take one in the fourth, its bid for a pair coming up short on a heavy final throw.

Japan trailed 4-1 after the fifth, giving up one with the hammer after Fujisawa could not find the target on a hit-and-roll attempt.

It had to settle for one in the sixth after its second counter rolled centimeters too far for a two-ender.

Four-time Olympian Muirhead effectively ended the contest in the seventh with a takeout that gave her team four counters and an 8-2 lead. With Great Britain taking another two in the ninth, Japan conceded without playing the 10th end.

Defending Olympic champion Sweden defeated Switzerland 9-7 on Saturday to take bronze.

The curling silver on the last day of the Beijing Games brings Japan’s final medal tally to a record 18 medals — three gold, six silver and nine bronze.