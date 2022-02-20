Austria won gold in the Alpine skiing mixed team parallel event at the Beijing Olympics on Sunday, beating Germany in the final, while Mikaela Shiffrin and the United States missed out on a medal.

Norway took bronze after beating the United States in the third-place race.

Both the gold and bronze medal races were decided on combined times after finishing 2-2.

Shiffrin, who competed in all five individual events, had been hoping to leave with at least a medal from the team event but she lost three straight races as her team ended fourth.

The American had failed to finish in three of her five individual races at the Games — giant slalom, slalom and combined — but she said she had enjoyed the team contest.

“I am not disappointed. I have had a lot of disappointing moments at these Games, today is not one of them. Today is my favorite memory,” she told reporters.

“This was the best possible way that I could imagine ending the Games, skiing with such strong teammates.”

The format featured four races — two men’s and two women’s — with the contests decided by the combined best two times of each team if the score finished level.

The team event, in only its second edition after being introduced at Pyeongchang in 2018, had been rescheduled from Saturday after heavy winds forced a postponement.

The winds were still high on Sunday with temperatures below zero, as skiers huddled under blankets in the finish area while watching their teammates race.

In the semifinals, Austria beat Norway on times while Germany defeated the United States 3-1.

The Austrian team was made up of Katharina Huber, Katharina Liensberger, Katharina Truppe, Stefan Brennsteiner, Michael Matt and Johannes Strolz.

In Pyeongchang, Austria won silver behind Switzerland. The Swiss, who won five individual Alpine skiing gold medals, were beaten by Germany in the quarterfinals.